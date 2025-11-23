My Life is My Message: Sathya Sai Baba

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai Baba, one of India’s most revered spiritual masters, was born on this day in 1926 in the quiet Andhra Pradesh village of Puttaparthi—an auspicious Monday in the holy month of Kartika. Named Sathyanarayana Raju, the child known for extraordinary kindness and mystical abilities would go on to become the globally acclaimed spiritual figure, Sathya Sai Baba.

His mother Easwaramma often recounted moments from his childhood—how he insisted on sharing food with the needy even as a toddler. As he grew, friends and villagers were drawn to his discipline, leadership and unexplained abilities such as materialising objects and reciting scriptures beyond his age.

A turning point came on May 23, 1940, when young Sathya reportedly scattered flowers that arranged themselves into the words “I am Sai Baba.” Months later, on October 20, he declared, “I am no longer your Sathya… I am Sai,” marking the beginning of his spiritual mission.

Through the 1940s and beyond, devotees—from rural families to global dignitaries—flocked to him for solace, healing and guidance. Despite criticism and scepticism, his following only grew. In a well-known 1947 letter to his elder brother, Sai Baba described his mission: to uplift mankind with bliss, guide humanity toward righteousness, and relieve the suffering of the distressed.

The 1960s saw the birth of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, which now operate in more than 126 countries, spreading universal human values—Truth, Righteousness, Peace, Love and Non-violence. In 1972, he established the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, which runs transformative philanthropic projects: free super-specialty hospitals, schools and universities, massive drinking water supply schemes, and housing initiatives. These are widely regarded as benchmarks in selfless service.

For 86 years, Sathya Sai Baba lived and preached unconditional love. His grand birthday processions, sometimes featuring a golden chariot, became symbolic of his spiritual journey. He attained Maha Samadhi on April 24, 2011.

Today, millions of followers across the world continue to celebrate his life, believing his presence remains eternal. His enduring message—love all, serve all—continues to resonate with devotees and spiritual seekers alike.