Satadru Dutta: The Man Bringing Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour 2 to India

Dutta’s latest venture, the GOAT Tour 2, will mark the first time Lionel Messi sets foot in India for a large-scale fan engagement and exhibition event. The tour is expected to feature football clinics, cultural programmes, and celebrity matches across major Indian cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, after the earlier Kerala leg was cancelled.

A passionate football enthusiast, Dutta previously organised visits of global stars such as Ronaldinho Gaucho and Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His goal, as he often mentions, is to make India a global destination for international football events. Beyond entertainment, Dutta says the Messi tour aims to “inspire the next generation of Indian footballers” and create sustainable opportunities for young talent through initiatives like his Edu Soccer programme.

Dutta’s vision extends even further — he has expressed his ambition to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to India in the future, calling it his “final project”. His approach blends entertainment with sports development, using celebrity influence to drive interest, infrastructure, and investment in Indian football.

While the GOAT Tour 2 is a privately organised event, Dutta maintains that it will have a positive impact on India’s football ecosystem by generating excitement among fans and offering unprecedented exposure for grassroots players. As preparations continue, all eyes are on Satadru Dutta — the man who turned a dream of bringing Messi to India into reality.