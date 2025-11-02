 Top
Satadru Dutta: The Man Bringing Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour 2 to India

2 Nov 2025 1:28 PM IST

Indian promoter Satadru Dutta leads Messi’s grand India tour to inspire young footballers and boost the country’s football culture

Sports promoter Satadru Dutta, founder of A Satadru Dutta Initiative, is organising Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour 2 to India, aiming to elevate football enthusiasm and youth engagement nationwide.

Indian sports promoter Satadru Dutta has become the centre of attention as the driving force behind Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated “GOAT Tour 2” to India. Through his company, A Satadru Dutta Initiative, Dutta has carved a niche in bringing some of the world’s biggest football icons to Indian fans, positioning himself as a pioneer in private sports promotion.

Dutta’s latest venture, the GOAT Tour 2, will mark the first time Lionel Messi sets foot in India for a large-scale fan engagement and exhibition event. The tour is expected to feature football clinics, cultural programmes, and celebrity matches across major Indian cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, after the earlier Kerala leg was cancelled.

A passionate football enthusiast, Dutta previously organised visits of global stars such as Ronaldinho Gaucho and Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His goal, as he often mentions, is to make India a global destination for international football events. Beyond entertainment, Dutta says the Messi tour aims to “inspire the next generation of Indian footballers” and create sustainable opportunities for young talent through initiatives like his Edu Soccer programme.

Dutta’s vision extends even further — he has expressed his ambition to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to India in the future, calling it his “final project”. His approach blends entertainment with sports development, using celebrity influence to drive interest, infrastructure, and investment in Indian football.

While the GOAT Tour 2 is a privately organised event, Dutta maintains that it will have a positive impact on India’s football ecosystem by generating excitement among fans and offering unprecedented exposure for grassroots players. As preparations continue, all eyes are on Satadru Dutta — the man who turned a dream of bringing Messi to India into reality.

