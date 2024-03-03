Hyderabad: Underlining the service of late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for the development of the panchayat raj system in rural India, minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the sarpanchs and contractors had faced financial difficulties under the BRS government.

The Congress government would bring about a change in the situation, he said at the state-level meeting of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan at Shamshabad. The Congress government would decentralise powers to benefit the rural bodies. The government was also working to resolve issues with the Dharani portal and the forest protection Act.