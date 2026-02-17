Sapkal Apologises For Remarks On Shivaji Maharaj–Tipu Sultan

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday issued an apology after facing backlash for comments allegedly drawing parallels between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. The Congress leader claimed his remarks were misrepresented as part of a BJP-driven effort to incite social tension.

Sapkal explained that his original comments aimed to promote unity by suggesting the display of portraits of various national icons together. He insisted his remarks were taken out of context and shared on social media to mislead the public into thinking he directly compared the two historical figures.

This controversy arose when a portrait of Tipu Sultan reportedly appeared in the office of a deputy mayor in Malegaon, sparking outrage from the BJP and Hindu groups. While addressing the controversy surrounding a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of the Malegaon deputy mayor, Sapkal had said, “After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tipu Sultan belongs to the same lineage of valor. Tipu Sultan declared war against the British.

He was a brave warrior who displayed immense courage. He was a son of the soil of India. He never embraced poisonous or divisive ideologies. We should view Tipu Sultan as an equal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a symbol of bravery.

The Congress leader clarified that his intention was never to insult Shivaji Maharaj, whom he considers an inspiration, and urged for historical discussions to remain constructive and free from religious polarization.

“The BJP deliberately took one word from my statement out of context and maliciously distorted it. Through misleading campaigns on social media, they attributed statements to me that I never made and created the false impression that I had compared someone to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This misinformation was systematically spread by the BJP and its affiliates, and on that basis, attempts were made to create religious tension and incite unrest in the state.

Due to the BJP’s dirty and malicious politics, the sentiments of some Shivaji devotees were hurt, and for that I sincerely express my regret. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings. Let us put this matter to rest here,” Sapkal said.

He added that the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is unparalleled. “He is my ideal, my source of inspiration and pride. The question of comparison does not arise.

There can be differences of opinion regarding history, but discussions on it should be restrained and should not create conflict in society.

I have taken stand that polarisation on the basis of caste, religion or sect cannot be tolerated. The BJP has indulged in politics of the lowest level on this issue and has issued threats to me. But I am not afraid of such threats and I will continue to expose the BJP. If they come at me, I will take them head-on,” Sapkal said.