Santoor Scholarship Amount: How to Apply

Hyderabad: As the world gears up to celebrate the International Day of Education on January 24, the Santoor Scholarship Program is a shining beacon of empowerment, focused on financially supporting young girls to pursue higher education beyond grade 12. Over the past 7 years, this programme has supported over 6000 young girls across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh in realizing their dreams to build a better future.This recurring program under the Wipro Cares umbrella, offers support to 1900 students every year, where selected students are supported for the duration of their higher education. The support covers tuition fees and incidental expenses. Besides students inclined towards professional courses, those showing a keen interest in pursuing their higher education in the fields of humanities, liberal arts and sciences are strongly encouraged to apply.Recognizing the transformative power of learning, the scholarship offers financial support of INR 24,000 per annum, covering tuition, living expenses, and other related costs. This support becomes a lifeline for those who have completed Grade 12, enabling them to pursue their dreams and aspirations without the burden of financial constraints.Commenting on the occasion of International Education Day, Prasanna Rai, Chief Marketing Officer, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, Over the past seven years, our scholarship program has made a profound impact, enabling over 6000 deserving young girls from underserved backgrounds to pursue higher education. This achievement reinforces our unwavering belief that education should not be a solitary burden borne by individual families, but a collective responsibility. As we commemorate the International Day of Education, the Santoor Scholarship Program serves as a testament to our organizational commitment to fostering accessible education, to create a more equitable society”.