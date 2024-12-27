Santa Costume Row Right-Wing Activists Confront Food Delivery Agent 

Bhopal: A video showing a food delivery agent being forced to remove a Santa Claus costume by the right-wing activists in Indore on Thursday went viral on social media, prompting the police to begin a probe into it.

A man off camera in the video was heard questioning the agent as to why he was wearing the Santa Claus costume despite being a Hindu and whether he was dressing like Lord Ram during Hindu festivals such as Diwali while delivering food.

The agent who identified himself as Arjun was heard saying in the video that he was only following his company’s policy announced on the occasion of Christmas and he may lose his job if he does not follow it.

The right-wing activist who confronted the food delivery agent was said to be Sumit Hardia, convener of Indore district unit of Hindu Jagaran Manch.

The delivery agent was seen in the video removing the Santa costume after an exchange of words.

According to the right-wing activist, the incident took place in the Bhanwarkuan area in Indore city on Wednesday.

The food delivery agent was apprehensive of losing his job if he defied the company’s policy by removing the Santa Claus costume, the right-wing activist told the media on Thursday.

Indore additional commissioner of police (ACP) Devendra Singh Dhruve said that no complaint in this regard has been received by the police so far.

Police began a probe into the incident.