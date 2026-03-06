Sanju Eager to Play Another Good Knock, End on High

Mumbai: Sanju Samson has scored two near centuries after being on the sidelines to carry India to the final of the T20 World Cup. The opener is eager to play one more good innings that will help the Blues defend their title on Sunday.

Having scored 89 which propelled India to a 250+ total against England in the semifinal here, Samson recounted the days he would dream big. “I have been trying to do something like this for my country for a few years, and have been waiting with a lot of patience, work and training. I am relieved and very grateful, but I feel we have one more step to go. If we do that, then I think everything was worth it, so I feel one more innings should be really good,” he said after Thursday’s game at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 31-year-old said the 97 not out in the last Super Eight match against West Indies at Eden Gardens gave him confidence for the semifinal smash. “The last innings definitely played a role in this one as well. I was timing the ball really well, taking good decisions and thought if you are in form, you should definitely contribute to your team. That’s how I prepared for today and it came on very nicely,” he explained.

He has been moved up and down the batting order in the build-up to the World Cup and was under pressure since the runs sort of dried up. “I think that was very challenging for me. I wanted to make an impact and get into the playing XI of the World Cup here. In this format, even the best in the world struggle to score, so I had to respect the game. I had to work a bit more on my basics. I closed all my windows, shut down my phone — was not on social media, so less noise. I think that really helped me focus on the right direction and I am very happy with how I am going now,” he said.

In Kolkata (against the West Indies), India were chasing a target, in the game against England they were setting one. Explaining the two different approaches the Kerala batter said: “I have been playing this format for a long time, batted from top No. 1 to 6, captained a franchise and have the experience of knowing what exactly my role is in this 11. That clarity definitely helps you to score runs the way you want to. And the last match was all about taking the team along as wickets were falling. This game was completely different as you know that no score is enough while batting first at the Wankhede, so after I got a start I wanted to capitalise and hit as many as sixes or fours I possibly could for the team.”

Samson also lauded Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh for bowling tight towards the end as England threatened to up the ante with Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks in the middle. “They needed 13 runs an over and were getting two boundaries every over. But the way our bowlers came back was commendable. Bumrah is a once in a generation bowler, who we are very lucky to have. I think the way he bowled those six yorkers in line boosted our confidence,” he said.

Asked to comment on his opening partner Abhishek Sharma’s lack of form, Samson said: “We have a really great environment in the dressing room and are taking care of all our players. Both of our leaders, (coach) Gautam Gambhir and (captain) Surya have a lot of faith and confidence in Abhishek. He has definitely gone through lots of ups and downs in his career and is trying to find a way out… we all are with him. I think it’s just a matter of a couple of six hits in the middle and everything can change in this format. We still believe in him and feel he’s definitely going to come really great on the last day.”