Sanjay Raut Alleges Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Son Is indulging In Extortion Through NGO

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged misuse of funds by the NGO headed by Shirkant Shinde, son of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Mr Raut wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an inquiry into the funds allegedly siphoned off for personal gains. Hitting back at Mr. Raut, Shrikant Shinde said the Shiv Sena UBT leader is being investigated in a money laundering case and it is welcome that he believes in the PM.

Mr. Raut alleged that Prime Minister Modi’s associate in Maharashtra Shrikant Shinde has a foundation which is behaving mysteriously and has extorted Rs 500-600 crores. “Prime Minister Modi talks about corruption, talks about bringing transparency. But his associate in Maharashtra Shrikant Shinde has a foundation which is behaving in a very mysterious way. So far, extortion of 500-600 crores has been done,” he said.

Mr. Raut said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the foundation. “We will try to file a case through ED or CBI,” he added.

The Shiv Sena UBT leader also claimed the information on the source of funds and expenses of the organisation sought under the RTI query was not disclosed by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner’s office due to political pressure.

“Shrikant Shinde Foundation controlled by CM Shinde’s son and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde is registered with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. However, despite seeking information under the Right to Information Act 2005, no information on the source of funds and expenses is given. This raises suspicion on the functioning of the organisation and the money collected in the name of charity could have been misused for political gains,” Mr. Raut added.

In response to these allegations, Shiv Sena spokesman Jyoti Waghmare claimed that the NGO has carried out several developmental projects and offered financial aid for medical treatments and surgeries to the disadvantaged people. “The Foundation has undertaken numerous developmental works as well as provided financial assistance for medical treatment and surgeries to poor people. Mr. Raut is levelling allegations because of his perverse attitude,” Ms. Waghmare said.

Shrikant Shinde refuted allegations and said that Mr. Raut has lost his mental balance. “An accused person in a money laundering case has started writing letters on corruption. It is a welcome sign that such people have also started trusting and relying on PM Modi. But Mr. Raut has made vague allegations. I am ready to bear expenses for his medical treatment,” he said.