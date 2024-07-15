Sanitation Worker Joy’s Body Recovered in a Decomposed State After Two Days; Cremation Held at His Native Place

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of sanitation worker Joy, who went missing on Saturday while cleaning a canal in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city, was recovered in a decomposed state about a kilometre away from the spot on Monday morning.

The body was spotted by health workers who were on a routine inspection in the area.



Teams of NDRF, Fire and Rescue Department and Police had conducted a massive search operation in the 140-meter tunnel and the adjoining areas during the past two days. A team of Navy personnel joined the search operation in the morning.



Joy's body was shifted to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital where the relatives confirmed his identity. After post-mortem examination, the mortal remains were taken to his native place in Marayamuttom in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.



After the last rites, the body was cremated in a plot near his house. Mayor Arya Rajendran, local MLA C K Hareendran, officials of the corporation and a large number of local people paid their last respects to the departed soul. Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at his house as Joy’s mother cried inconsolably. The authorities tried to comfort her.



The relatives of the sanitation worker told media persons that the Mayor and MLA have assured that the government would grant compensation, a job to one of the kin of Joy besides constructing a pucca house for his mother.

Joy, 47, who was cleaning the Amayizhanjan canal along with two other workers, was swept away by strong currents caused by heavy rains. The incident exposed the dangers faced by sanitation workers and the need for better safety measures.

The Trivandrum Corporation and Railway officials engaged in an ugly blame game over the incident with both holding each other responsible for cleaning the stretch where the incident took place. While the authorities have still no answers as to why the sanitation workers were deployed to clean the canal without basic safety measures during heavy rains, local bodies minister M B Rajesh said they were hired by a contractor and the government had no role in it.



Kerala High Court intervenes



The Kerala High Court expressed shock at the death of sanitation worker Joy. The court termed the incident as unfortunate and appointed an amicus curia to visit the site and submit a report.



The court said the blame game between the corporation and railway authorities was uncalled for. It directed the corporation to file a detailed report on the issue.



The court asked the corporation to ensure that plastic waste is not dumped in canals and water bodies. It told the railways that removal of waste clogged in tunnels and canal stretches within their jurisdiction is their responsibility.



The court posted the case for next hearing on July 26.



Joy’s death exposes shoddy waste disposal work, hazardous environment



The incident brought into sharp focus the shoddy waste disposal work of the city corporation and hazardous environments in which the workers are deployed without proper equipment or protection, which puts their health and lives at risk.



Experts say despite being engaged in the essential role of maintaining public health, sanitation workers often face marginalisation and poor working conditions. A lot needs to be done to improve their safety, health and dignity. Ironically the government spends lakhs of rupees on search and rescue operations after mishaps, which are necessary. But if the authorities invested even a portion of the amount in workers' safety and effective waste disposal mechanisms, such mishaps could be avoided to a large extent.



