Sanitation worker in Agra receives Rs 34 crore Income Tax notice

A sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra was left stunned after receiving an income tax notice demanding Rs 34 crore. The worker, Karan Kumar, who earns Rs 15,000 a month, suspects that his PAN card details were misused, sources said. The incident comes days after a juice vendor in Aligarh faced a similar tax notice of Rs 7.5 crore.

Kumar, who works on a contractual basis at an SBI branch in Agra, initially did not understand the contents of the March 22 notice but later realized the gravity of the situation with the help of others. The notice stated that as per records, he had an income of Rs 33.85 crore for the financial year 2019-20 but had not filed his Income Tax Return (ITR).

Suspecting identity theft, Kumar recalled submitting his PAN and other identity documents to a previous employer in Noida in 2019. He has now lodged a complaint at the Chandaus police station.

Responding to the matter, Nain Singh, an Income Tax officer in Aligarh, said Kumar’s PAN details showed “high income” in their system. He assured that the case would undergo a faceless I-T assessment and, if misuse is confirmed, a probe will be initiated.