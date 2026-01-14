Sangh Parivar ‘Most Dangerous,’ Says Akhilesh, Urges BJP Ouster to Save Democracy

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Sangh Parivar was the "most dangerous family in the world" and asserted that removing the BJP from power was essential to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the BJP of misleading the public through false promises and propaganda, according to a party statement.

Addressing SP workers and leaders from various districts at the party's state headquarters here, Yadav said, "Sangh Parivar is the most dangerous 'parivar' (family) in the world. You all should remain alert with the RSS and the BJP. Removing the BJP from power was essential to protect democracy and the Constitution."

He said the BJP had created a "false narrative" on infiltrators, claiming that not a single infiltrator was found during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"The BJP is adept at lying, misleading the public, indulging in corruption and looting government funds," Yadav said, further alleging that the people of the state were deeply distressed due to the party's policies.

Urging party workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots, Yadav said protecting votes and winning booths was the responsibility of SP workers.

He asked them to ensure that the left-out voters were added to the electoral rolls through Form-6 and to remain vigilant against what he termed the BJP's "cunning tactics".

"There should be no lapse in 2027," he said, in an apparent reference to the next Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Yadav claimed that the public trusted the SP and called upon workers to connect more people with the party and win their confidence through conduct.

He said the SP had carried out development work in the state, while alleging that the BJP has "ruined" UP.

The SP chief further alleged that corruption was rampant across departments and that the state was in the grip of criminals, with incidents of crimes against women and cybercrime being the highest in the state.

He also claimed that criminals were carrying out murders openly and institutions had been weakened under the BJP government.

Criticising the state of healthcare, Yadav alleged that quality treatment was not available even in major hospitals and medical colleges in the capital due to inadequate budgetary support from the government.

He contrasted this with the SP's tenure, claiming that the poor received free treatment and institutions such as the Lohia Institute, Saifai Medical College and a world-class cancer institute were established while facilities at King George's Medical University (KGMU) and SGPGI were expanded.

"The BJP government has spoiled everything. The character of the BJP is inhuman and insensitive," Yadav alleged.