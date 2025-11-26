Sanchar Saathi Helps Recover 50,000 Lost Phones In October: DoT

New Delhi: The department of telecommunications (DoT) under the ministry of communications on Tuesday announced that its digital safety initiative — Sanchar Saathi — has enabled the recovery of over 50,000 lost and stolen mobile handsets across India in October for the first time. The ministry also said that Karnataka and Telangana have emerged as the top-performing states, each crossing 1 lakh recoveries followed by Maharashtra with over 80,000 recoveries.

With the help of Sanchar Saathi, the government has been continuously empowering citizens and safeguarding digital assets, in line with the government’s digital India vision. "The achievement underscores the transformative impact of digital technologies, vigilant police forces, and dedicated DoT teams in building a secure, citizen-centric digital ecosystem. The overall recovery nationwide has also crossed the 7 lakh milestone,” the ministry said in a release.

“Notably, monthly recoveries have surged by 47 per cent from June to October 2025, underlining the system’s growing efficiency and reach. With the help of this system, more than one handset is being recovered every minute across the country,” the ministry said, adding that at the core of this achievement is a robust, indigenously developed platform, integrating automated workflows and real-time device traceability.

Explaining the initiative, the ministry also said that Sanchar Saathi’s advanced technology prevents the misuse of blocked devices. “When a SIM is inserted into a reported handset, the system triggers alerts to both the registered citizen and the relevant police station, enabling faster and more efficient recovery,” it said.