Unveiling Western Media Bias

Hyderabad: Samvit Kendra successfully hosted a captivating book discussion session this Saturday at Aparna Cyber Commune Campus in Hyderabad, featuring Umesh Upadhyay, a prominent journalist and debut author. The event attracted a large number of attendees, including notable figures such as Senior Journalist Shri G. Vallishwar and Samvit Kendra President Dr. Rahul A. Shastri gracing the occasion.

Umesh Upadhyay presented his first book, "Western Media Narratives on India - From Gandhi to Modi," critically examining the portrayal of India in Western media from historical and contemporary perspectives. During the event, he cited several examples from his book to showcase the persistent biases that have influenced Western perceptions of India.



The presentation sparked a dynamic Q&A session where attendees engaged vigorously with Shri Upadhyay, diving deeper into the issues of media representation and the broader consequences on global understanding of India.



Samvit Kendra is an institution whose primary objective is to bring out the original research in the best interests of the nation, especially in the areas of culture and history and their relevance to the current times.

