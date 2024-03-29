Samsung to Roll out Galaxy AI on More Flagship Devices

Gurugram: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the roll out of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy flagship devices engineered to further the democratization of mobile AI. The roll out is set to commence starting today and will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series. Aligning with the recently launched Galaxy S24 series, the update elevates the standard of users’ mobile AI experience.



With the roll out of the Galaxy AI features, users of Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series will now be able to take advantage of several features including Circle to Search, Live Translate and Note Assist amongst others. The broader integration of Galaxy AI across the Galaxy ecosystem also enables a seamless user experience in day-to-day tasks on AI-supported models, driving new levels of efficiency.



Circle to Search with Google generates insightful, high-quality Google search results when you simply circle, highlight or tap any image on your display.

Live Translate produces two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, making it easier than ever to book reservations while traveling or chat with your grandparents in their native language.

Note Assist can create AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates and cover pages, elevating your day-to-day productivity. Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions to ensure communication sounds as it was intended, whether it is a polite message to a coworker or a short catchy phrase for a social media caption.

Interpreter can instantly translate live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view, allowing people standing opposite each other to read a text translation of what the other person is saying. Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate voice recordings. Browsing Assist helps you stay up to speed on what is happening around the world while saving time by generating concise summaries of news articles or web pages.

Generative Edit gives you even more creative freedom to resize position and align objects even after the photo is taken. Edit Suggestion gives you your own personal photo editor that uses AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo.

Customers can purchase Galaxy S23 Ultra at an effective price of just INR 99999, which includes a HDFC Bank cashback of INR 5000 and an additional upgrade bonus of INR 5000. Galaxy S23 is available at an effective price of INR 55999 with INR 5000 HDFC Bank cashback and an additional upgrade bonus of INR 4000. Similarly, Galaxy S23 FE is now available at only INR 44999 after a HDFC Bank cash back of INR 5000 and an additional upgrade bonus of INR. 5000.

Galaxy Z Fold5 is available at an effective price of INR 138999, which includes an HDFC Bank cashback of INR 7000 and an additional upgrade bonus of INR 9000. Galaxy Flip5 can now be owned at an effective price of INR 85999 with an HDFC bank cash back of INR 7000 and an upgrade bonus of INR 7000.



Galaxy Tab S9 series is available at an effective starting price of INR 60999, which includes a HDFC Bank Cashback of INR 9000 and an additional upgrade bonus of INR 3000.



Consumers can now experience the Galaxy AI features at an EMI starting at just INR 2292 per month through Samsung Finance+ and all leading NBFC partners with No-cost EMI of up to 24 months.

