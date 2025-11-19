 Top
Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader in Bihar

19 Nov 2025 1:07 PM IST

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya confirms decision at meeting of newly elected MLAs.

Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader in Bihar
Samrat Choudhary

In a key development following the Bihar Assembly elections, Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the BJP Legislature Party leader. The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya after a meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs.

The move marks an important step in shaping the party’s leadership structure in the state as it prepares for the next phase of legislative proceedings.


