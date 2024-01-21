Sambalpur Gears Up for Grand Celebration of Ram Temple Consecration

Bhubaneswar: The residents of Odisha’s Sambalpur town are bracing up to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in a grand fashion. They are in the process of arranging 1.11 lakh earthen lamps which they will illuminate on Monday on the banks of Mahanadi river, marking the Prana Pratistha of Lord Ram at Ayodhya.



“On Monday, we are also trying to construct a replica of Ayodhya temple here. Besides lighting 1,11,000 lamps, another attraction of the evening will be the Mahanadi Alati by nine priests who have come from Varanasi. There will also be fireworks,” said an organizer.



With the consecration day nearing, local women are now busy washing and putting out the lamps to dry.



We are lucky that we will witness the consecration ceremony of the Ram templeThe 1.11 lakh diyas arranged by residents of Odisha’s Sambalpur are to be illuminated on January 22, marking the consecration of Lord Ram. after a long wait of 500 years. So, we all are working with enthusiasm,” said a woman devotee.