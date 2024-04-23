SAMARTH Launched by Bapatla Police to Serve Public During Elections

Vijayawada: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal announced the launch of the "SAMARTH" app, developed by the District IT Core Department, to enhance the effectiveness of the district police department during elections. The app, designed to provide real-time tracking and response capabilities, was introduced on Monday to ensure a smooth election process.

SAMARTH, which stands for security arrangement mapping analysis response tracking hub, enables police officers to quickly address any incidents at polling stations or other locations. The app includes details of all police personnel in the district, allowing for real-time location tracking. It also features a clear categorisation of polling stations based on their criticality, facilitating easy navigation and communication for officers.

In case of an emergency, officers can press the SOS button on the app, alerting the control room and nearby special striking party, striking party, and mobile party. The app also allows for direct communication with the control room and the officer in charge at a specific polling station.

SP Vakul Jindal encouraged the public to utilise the SAMARTH app, highlighting its role in providing effective services and maintaining law and order during the general elections.