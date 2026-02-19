Sam Altman Hails India as Global AI Leader, Predicts New and Better Jobs

New Delhi: Highlighting India's pivotal role in the global technological landscape, Sam Altman on Thursday said the country is currently leading the world in AI adoption and is poised to become one of the largest markets for the technology. He added that India is not just participating in the artificial intelligence revolution but leading it.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Altman expressed optimism about the nation’s digital trajectory, noting that the work happening within India’s tech ecosystem is “amazing” and setting the global pace. He described India as a major driver of future innovation that will have a “huge amount of influence” on how the technology evolves worldwide.

Addressing concerns over automation, Altman acknowledged AI will impact the job market but expressed confidence in human adaptability. He said technological shifts throughout history have consistently led to new and more meaningful work. “It will definitely impact the job market, but we always find new things to do, and I have no doubt we will find lots of better ones this time,” he said.

Altman also noted that OpenAI has its second-largest user base in India and opened its first office in New Delhi last year. “It is amazing to be here… the adoption of AI is leading the world, and I can’t wait to see what goes next,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the summit, Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services and OpenAI announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership to drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer and social sectors.

The collaboration will focus on powering AI-led innovation across Tata companies, enabling global industry transformation, and setting up AI infrastructure. OpenAI’s agentic AI capabilities combined with TCS’s industry expertise will help build sector-specific solutions.

Through the partnership, TCS will deploy, integrate and scale OpenAI’s advanced AI platforms worldwide to help customers accelerate AI-driven transformation.