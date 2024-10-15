Salman Khan to Munawar Faruqui: Top names in Lawrence Bishnoi's Hit List

Spotlight was back on Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after assailants gunned down Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Saturday night.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Sabarmati Jail, has revealed his next targets to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, according to media reports.

From Bollywood actors to rival gang members, Notorious Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's hit list has become the talk of the town.

According to the reports, there are various popular personalities including bollywood actors, comedians, politicians and rival gang members in the hitlist of the gangster.

As per Delhi Police records, Bishnoi himself never killed anyone yet he has become one of the most dreaded gangsters, running the gang with "impunity" from a Gujarat prison with a modus operandi similar to that of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

According to NIA, Bishnoi now enjoys a 700-member strong gang spread across the country, including sharpshooters, with the help of other notorious gangsters such as Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, Vikramjit Singh, Kala Jatheri, and Kala Rana.

"Most of the sharpshooters are young people who usually get influenced by his gang through social media," an official said.

These are the top names in Bishnoi's Hit List:

Salman Khan:

After multiple failed attempts on the life of Bollywood star actor Salman Khan after the black buck poaching case, it's no surprise that Salman is on Bishnoi's list. Moreover, a senior Delhi Police officer told PTI that the intent of the Bishnoi gang has now gone beyond taking revenge against Salman. "The gang is now trying to penetrate Bollywood, an area once ruled by Dawood Ibrahim, and set up its own D-Company," the officer said.

Munawar Faruqui:

Bishnoi targeting popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is no surprise as well. Earlier, two of Bishnoi gang's shooters were after the comedian before the authorities brought him back to Mumbai safely and upped his safety.

Zeeshan Siddique:

Son of late Baba Siddique and MLA Zeeshan Siddique is also on the hitlist, which was revealed by the accused gunmen to the police during the investigation.

Shaganpreet Singh:

Singh was the manager of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi targets Shaganpreet Singh because he believes he had given shelter to the killers of one of his close aides who was shot dead in 2021.

Kaushal Chaudhary:

Chaudhary is Bishnoi's rival and a member of the notorious Bambiha gang. Kaushal Chaudhary is on Bishnoi's hit list for supplying weapons to the killers of Vikramjit Singh, also known as Middukhera.