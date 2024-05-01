Salman Khan Residence Firing Accused Dies by Suicide

Mumbai: Anuj Thapan, an accused arrested in the Bollywood actor Salman Khan house firing case, died in a hospital after he tried to commit suicide in Mumbai Police custody on Wednesday.



The deceased Anuj Thapan, 23, hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet. He was rushed to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. An accidental death report will be registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai, the report PTI added.

Anuj Thapan and another accused, identified as Sonu Subhash Chander, were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly supplying guns to shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who fired multiple rounds of bullets outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on April 14.



The Mumbai Crime Branch has said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection with the firing case. Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's residence in a Facebook post following the attack.





