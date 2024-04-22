Sajjanar clarifies on Devarakonda RTC driver's suicide attempt

Hyderabad: Terming the reports on Devarakonda RTC bus driver's suicide attempt as false, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the driver has attempted suicide intentionally to embarrass the corporation.





The officials, however, have not entirely rejected his application but said they will grant him leave after checking the leave position, he added.



Stating that Shankar has intentionally attempted suicide to cause discomfiture to the corporation, Sajjanar said, the leave history of the employee, was also not good, as he took 10 casual and 20 sick leaves in the last three months. The driver, who was identified as Shankar, was absent for work on 18, 19 of this month without prior information and sought leave on 20, April, after he was assigned work, Sajjanar said.The officials, however, have not entirely rejected his application but said they will grant him leave after checking the leave position, he added.Stating that Shankar has intentionally attempted suicide to cause discomfiture to the corporation, Sajjanar said, the leave history of the employee, was also not good, as he took 10 casual and 20 sick leaves in the last three months.

The incident will be thoroughly investigated and action would be initiated against those responsible, said Sajjanar.