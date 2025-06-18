Sahitya Akademi Announces Yuva Puraskar 2025 for 23 Writers

Hyderabad: The Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi, under the chairmanship of its President, Madhav Kaushik, approved the selection of 23 writers for the Yuva Puraskar 2025 at its meeting held Wednesday. The selections were made based on the recommendations of three-member juries constituted for each language, in accordance with the Akademi’s rules and procedures. The awards were finalized through a unanimous or majority vote by the juries.

There will be no award in the Dogri language category this year.

The Telugu story Kaburla Devatha, written by Gangisetti Sivakumar, was included in the list of recipients.

The award comprises a copper-plaque and a cash prize of ₹50,000. It will be presented to the winners at a special function to be held at a later date.