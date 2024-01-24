Saffron Flags to be Unfurled on 350 Forts to mark 350 Years of Shivaji’s Coronation

Mumbai: In a novel initiative, to mark the completion of 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, nearly 5,000 fort and history lovers in Maharashtra will unfurl a saffron flag and Indian Tricolor on 350 forts across the state on the occasion of the Republic Day (January 26).

The initiative has been undertaken by the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), an umbrella organisation of mountaineering organisations in the state.

"More than 5000 fort and history lovers across Maharashtra have come forward and have shown their interest in joining this cause. They have been segregated according to their districts and have been added in the respective communication platforms," said Umesh Zirpe, president, AMGM.

More than 100 major mountaineering organisations from Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad and Ahmednagar will be participating in the event. this activity. They have shared the responsibility for 350 forts and a coordinator has been appointed for each fort. The communication about each fort is handled by the respective coordinators, Zirpe added.

Bhagwaa (saffron flag), Indian Tricolor and Shivaji Maharaj's statue have been handed over to all the coordinators, he said.

As per the Gregorian calendar, the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was coronated on June 6, 1674, at the Raigad fort from where he had laid the foundation of "Hindavi Swaraj" or self-rule of Hindus. In the Hindu calendar it was the 13th day (trayodashi) of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha in the year 1596.