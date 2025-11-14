SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Takes Early Lead in Tarn Taran Bypoll

Tarn Taran: Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa was leading from the Tarn Taran assembly segment in Punjab, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu as her nearest rival, according to the initial trends.Randhawa was leading with 5,843 votes as against the AAP nominee's 4,363 votes.

In the second round of counting, SAD candidate Randhawa was leading by 1,480 votes. Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj was at the third spot with 2,955 votes, and Independent candidate Mandeep Singh was at the fourth position with 1,889 votes.

BJP candidate was at the fifth spot with 435 votes. The counting of votes for the Tarn Taran bypoll began at 8 am here on Friday. The polling was held on Tuesday, which saw a voter turnout of 60.95 per cent. The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centre set up at the International College of Nursing, Piddi. The counting will be completed in 16 rounds, officials said. There were 15 candidates in the fray.