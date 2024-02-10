Sachivalayams Aim To Empower Rural Communities In Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana inaugurated a newly built Sachivalayam in Vizianagaram district, highlighting its role in serving underprivileged communities in rural areas.

The minister praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision for establishing the Sachivalayam network, emphasising its accessibility and efficiency. With 10 staff members and volunteers available round-the-clock, these centres aim to provide seamless access to government services and welfare schemes.

"This system allows us to deliver all welfare schemes online and provide pensions directly to homes, eliminating the need for bribes or middlemen," stated Satyanarayana. "This unique initiative deserves nationwide recognition."

He attributed the improved financial well-being of rural populations to the government's welfare programmes, contrasting it with the past where pensions were only disbursed after the death of an earning member.

Satyanarayana urged citizens to support the government, acknowledging their efforts in alleviating poverty and hardship.

Addressing concerns about discrepancies in Aadhaar card birth dates hindering pension eligibility, the minister announced a solution. Eligible individuals will receive transportation to district hospitals for age verification, ensuring their rightful access to pensions. He also directed health officials to facilitate this process smoothly.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar further elaborated on the effective implementation of welfare schemes and pensions. He lauded the government's commitment to progress through initiatives like introducing English medium from primary levels, school renovations under Nadu Nedu, and hospital upgrades.