Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Ratan Tata

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. Many politicians, sportspersons, fellow industrialists paid their tributes in the honour of Ratan Tata.



Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to pay his final respects to Ratan Tata. Tendulkar arrived at Tata’s Colaba residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning.Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar said, "In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation.""I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact. From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don’t have the means to take care of themselves," he further said."Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced," he added.

Former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh also expressed their grief at the passing away of the Industrialist."Mr. Ratan Tata's contribution extends far beyond business. His legacy of giving back to society will continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace," Anil Kumble wrote on X.Harbhajan said that the legendary industrialist will always be in our hearts as one of the builders of modern India."RIP Sir, Satnam Waheguru, Ratan Tata ji will always be in our hearts as one of the builders of modern India," he said."His leadership, humility, and unwavering commitment to ethics and values set a benchmark that will continue to inspire generations. His legacy will forever be remembered, not just for the companies he built, but for the countless lives he touched through his compassion and generosity. My deepest condolences," he added.Ratan Tata's body was taken from his house to the NCPA in south Mumbai on Thursday morning, where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the NCPA from 10 am to 3.30 pm.Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral. His last rites will be performed in the Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.