Sabotage a Possible Angle in Air India Crash, Says Union Minister

New Delhi: Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday said the investigating agencies were examining all angles in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, and this included the possibility of sabotage. He said that CCTV footage and passports of passengers were being scrutinised as part of this probe.

He added the crash was a rare case and noted that both engines shutting down simultaneously was unprecedented. He said the AAIB had commenced an investigation into the crash on June 12 that claimed 260 lives in all. “Once the report comes, we will be able to ascertain if it was an engine problem, a fuel supply issue, or something else. The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) has the conversation between the pilots. It is too early to say anything, but the findings will be made public,” the minister added.

He said it was natural for passengers to develop apprehensions about air travel immediately after the plane crash. "But let me tell you... all 33 Dreamliners have been inspected on the orders of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). Everything was found safe. That is why I said it was a rare accident,” Mohol said.