Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT to Carry Out Scientific Examination at Temple on Nov 17

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold theft will conduct scientific tests at the famous hill shrine on November 17.

The Kerala High Court approved the test on Thursday, allowing the probe team to collect samples from the gold-plated panels of the dwarapalaka idols and the sanctum sanctorum's door frames. The SIT had earlier requested the court's permission to examine the idols to assess the extent of gold loss reported in 2019.

The probe team sought the Chief Priest's approval to collect samples as directed by the court. The Chief Priest explained the need to obtain Deva Anujna (divine permission) from the deity before conducting any scientific tests near the sanctum sanctorum. The tests are planned for November 17, when the divine permission is expected, and will take place after the Ucha Pooja and after the temple closes at 1 pm.

Previously, the court instructed the SIT to weigh the Dwarapalaka idol plates and side pillar plates, collect gold-cladding samples to check the purity and quality of the plating, measure the surface area of the plates and gather copper samples from Dwarapalaka plates and door frames.

The samples are to be analysed through scientific methods, including electrical conductivity tests, spectroscopic examinations and microstructure studies.