Rusted Mortar Shell Found During Drain Work in Samba

Jammu: A rusted mortar shell was found during the digging of a drain in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The shell was noticed by some labourers near an educational institute in the town at 10 am, they said.

A team from the police station with jurisdiction over the area rushed to the spot on getting the information and sealed the area, according to officials. A Bomb Disposal Squad team was summoned, and efforts are on to neutralise the high-grade explosive material, the officials added.