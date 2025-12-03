Russia Okays Key Military Pact Ahead of Putin Visit

New Delhi:Ahead of the two-day visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India that kicks off on Thursday evening, India and Russia have finalised a mobility agreement for the movement of skilled and semi-skilled labour that is in the process of being inked, officials in the ministry of external affairs said on Tuesday evening. No defence pact will, however, be inked during the presidential visit, but the two sides may raise various aspects of the defence partnership of their interest, including acquisitions, during the talks, foreign ministry officials added.

The Russian President is expected to attend a private dinner on Thursday evening with the Prime Minister at his residence, followed by official talks on Friday and a presidential banquet in honour of the Russian leader on Friday evening.



According to reports from Moscow on Tuesday evening, Russia's lower house of Parliament, the State Duma, ratified a key military pact with India ahead of Mr Putin's visit. The reciprocal exchange of logistic support (RELOS) signed on February 18 between the two governments was sent to Duma last week for ratification by Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin, news agencies reported.

The RELOS agreement sets the procedure for sending military formations, warships and military aircraft of Russia to India and vice versa, and the organisation of their mutual logistical support.



Earlier in the day, at an online briefing from Moscow, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov pressed for creating an "architecture" to insulate bilateral ties with India from pressure by “third countries”, a reference to pressure from Washington on New Delhi.

Pointing out that New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil may decline for "a brief period" in view of the Western sanctions, Mr Peskov said, “We cannot interfere in the diplomatic relations between the US and India. We understand the pressure on India," an obvious reference to tariffs imposed on India by the Trump administration in August this year for New Delhi’s import of Russian oil. In addition, the United States is also frowning upon acquisitions of Russian defence platforms and weaponry by India.

As per reports, India, however, is expected to press for about 300 missiles for the existing three squadrons of the S-400 air-defence missile systems already acquired from Russia. Apart from two more S-400 missile system squadrons that are expected to reach India by next year as per an existing agreement, New Delhi is also expected to discuss the acquisition of five more squadrons of the S-400 missile system even as Russian “specialists” on the systems are expected to visit India soon.



Mr Peskov indicated at an online briefing from Moscow that discussions on the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter aircraft will also be part of the agenda.

Officials in the foreign ministry indicated that strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, healthcare, academics, culture and media will be on the table. India and Russia also have a robust civil nuclear cooperation in place at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu, and the “focus will be on completion of existing projects”.

Asked about defence pacts, foreign ministry officials said that even previous defence pacts “were never announced even during previous summits” and that defence acquisitions are a “work in progress” and “take time”.



Meanwhile, asked to comment on American sanctions on Russia, Mr Peskov was quoted by reports as saying, “There are sanctions against the Russian oil production sector, but we are finding ways not to let the volume of trade go down. We have deep experience in performing under the regime of these illegal sanctions.” He, however, praised the latest mediation efforts by the US to end the Ukraine war "as very effective".



Referring to India-Russia defence ties, Mr Peskov highlighted the joint production of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles as an example of the exchange of advanced technologies. “We are developing quite a variety of very complicated systems. We are ready to share with India our experience.”

On the Su-57 stealth fighters, Mr Peskov was quoted as saying, “I have no doubt it will be discussed during the visit. The issue of Su-57s certainly will be on the agenda during the coming Putin visit to India.” Moscow is apparently keen that New Delhi consider acquisition of the aircraft to further bolster defence ties.