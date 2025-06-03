Russia: India To Get Remaining S-400 Def Systems Next Year

New Delhi: With a view to further strengthen the close strategic and defence ties with India, Russia on Monday said it stands committed to delivering all the remaining units of the S-400 air defence systems to India by next year.

Referring to the “very efficient” performance of these Russian-origin systems during Operation Sindoor, Russian deputy chief of mission (DCM) Roman Babushkin told the media, “We heard that the S-400 performed very efficiently during the recent clashes between India and Pakistan. We have a long history of collaboration. The air defence systems, according to what we are experiencing, the situation in Europe and here, this is one of the promising topics of our partnership in defence preparation in general.”

The Russian DCM indicated that the contract for the remaining two S-400 units is on track, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2025-26 as per the earlier announced timelines. According to reports, the two nations had inked a $43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf missile system, of which three squadrons have been delivered.

Moscow also pushed for an FTA between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Speaking at the Russian Trade Representation Centre in the national capital, the Russian DCM pushed for an early conclusion of a free trade agreement (FTA) betwe-en India and the EAEU which “will contribute to increasing trade turn-over, expanding mutual access to markets and removing trade barriers”.

The EAEU comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakh-stan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.