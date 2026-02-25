Ruskin Bond's Life Story Now In Telugu

Hyderabad: Celebrated author Ruskin Bond, 91, is once again in the spotlight as his autobiography Lone Fox Dancing has been translated into Telugu as O Ekantha Jeevi Bratukata. The release on Wednesday has generated excitement among Telugu readers, many of whom grew up with his stories.

Bond, recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, enjoys a devoted fan following in Hyderabad. His last visit to the city was in November 2019, when he interacted with Deccan Chronicle readers before the Covid lockdown restricted him to his home.

Dasari Amarendra, the translator of the book, is an engineer by profession and a passionate writer. Reflecting on his association with Bond’s works, he said, “He made words his life, but he never made words for his living.” Amarendra added, “My association with his books spans 40 years. During the translation, I felt even closer to his writing. His works are simple yet deeply narrative — for a first-time reader they feel like children’s books, but on a second reading they reveal profound depth.”

Lone Fox Dancing traces Bond’s journey from a lonely childhood in India to becoming one of the country’s most beloved authors. It recounts his parents’ separation, his father’s early death, his years in Shimla and London, and his eventual return to India, where he chose the solitude of the Doon Valley over a conventional career.

Publisher Tirupati Kiran of Kathaaprapancham Books said, “I’ve been a huge fan of Ruskin Bond’s works since childhood. As a publisher for the past eight years, driven by my love for books, I’m thrilled to bring his autobiography to Telugu readers. This is the first time such a major work of Bond is being published in Telugu. We plan to bring more of his works and international literature to Telugu soon.”

Bond, restricted to home after the pandemic, sent a video message appreciating the effort and expressing his love for Telugu readers.