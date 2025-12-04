Rupee Hits Record Low of Rs 90.43 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The Indian rupee tumbled 28 paise to hit a record low of ₹90.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, amid heavy foreign capital outflows and muted intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Foreign institutional investors have reportedly been exiting equities, while strong demand for dollars from importers — in the absence of robust RBI intervention — added to downward pressure.

Analysts attributed the slide to a combination of weak capital flows, uncertainty over a pending India–US trade deal, and high import demand for crude oil and other essentials, which has widened India’s trade deficit.

The decline comes on the heels of the rupee breaching the psychologically important 90-per-dollar mark this week — a watershed moment that underscores growing volatility in the currency market.

Market watchers caution that unless capital inflows improve or the RBI steps in decisively, the rupee could remain under pressure, with possible implications for inflation, import costs, and foreign investment sentiment.