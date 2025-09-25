Ruling Trinamool Defeated in Cooperative Polls as Opposition-Dissident Alliance Takes Control

Berhampore: Ruling Trinamul congress was defeated at cooperative society election in Murshidabad and opposition led unity Mancha wrested away the society election with the help of dissidents! Amid tight armed security under high Court order election of Ayeshbag krishi unnayan Cooperative society election held on Wednesday.

After counting of result declared on Wednesday night CPIM led oppositions including a section of ruling Trinamul congress dissidents joined hands together as their " Cheated and damaged depositors unity Mancha wrested all nine seats and rulling Trinamul congress scored zero.

Murshidabad Trinamul congress MP Abu Taher Khan said " it is very much unfortunate that we lost to CPIM, Congress, even a section of Trinamul congress dissidents joined hands together and defeated us, it is very heartening a section of ruling Trinamul congress voters crossed their votes to CPM against our official candidates and we were defeated, I will apprise the situation to the party leadership for taking action.

On the other hand Cheated and damaged depositors unity Mancha convener Kalyan Nag said " in 2000 during corona period ruling Trinamul congress led board looted rupees Twenty crores depositors hard earned mony by fraudulent way,and high court ordered fresh election, so all cheated "people joined hands together accross the party line and gave them a befitting reply."