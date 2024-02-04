Top
Ruling Party Encouraging Ganja Trade: TD Leader

DC Correspondent
3 Feb 2024 7:43 PM GMT
The network has been so entrenched that agents from other states are convincing local farmers against cultivating cotton and make them realise the financial bonanza if they take to ganja cultivation. (Representional Image)
Kurnool: Telugu Desam MLC B.T. Naidu has accused the ruling party leaders of engaging in the production and trade of ganja in the state. He also alleged police involvement along with the YSRC leaders.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the TD MLC said widespread smuggling of ganja is taking place under the watch of YSRC leaders, implicating both the ruling party and the police.

Naidu expressed concern that the youth of the state are becoming addicted to drugs, alcohol, and ganja, adversely impacting their lives and the state's economy. Local leaders were present.

