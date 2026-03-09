Ruckus In C’garh Assembly Over Opium Cultivation In BJP Leader’s Land, 29 Congress MLAs Suspended

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes with the Opposition Congress demanding a discussion in the House on the issue of cultivation of opium in the land of a BJP leader in Durg district in the state.

The speaker of the Assembly rejected their adjournment motion on the issue provoking the Congress MLAs to troop to the Well of the House to protest against the decision.

This led to automatic suspension of 29 Congress MLAs.

The speaker later revoked their suspension.

The issue related to seizure of opium crops in a five-acre land owned by one Vinayak Tamrakar, leader of farmers’ wing of Chhattisgarh unit of BJP, in Samoda village under Durg district on March seven.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel brought to light the matter by posting the photographs of the opium cultivation on social media.

Later, the local sarpanch lodged a complaint in the local police station in this connection.

Following the exposure, Tamrakar was suspended from BJP.

Raising the issue in the House, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Charan Das Mahant alleged that the local administration had shielded the illegal activity of the BJP leader.

Mr. Baghel backed his party colleague’ charges saying that the servant of the BJP leader was made accused number one in the FIR filed in the case whereas Tamrakar was made accused number three.

This is a ploy by the police to bail out Tamrakar in the case, he alleged.

Mr. Baghel further alleged that bouncers were employed at the site to deny the local villagers from visiting the area.

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who holds home portfolio, said that the government acted promptly in the matter by conducting raids at the site after the Durg police tipped off on the opium cultivation.