Kurnool: Rayalaseema University (RU) is gearing up for its fourth convocation ceremony, confirmed Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. Sudhir Prem Kumar. The date has been finalised for June 21, following official confirmation received from Raj Bhavan.

"The convocation announcement was made last year on September 4," Prof. Kumar said. "With confirmation received, preparations for the graduation ceremony will now proceed as planned."