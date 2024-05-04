Top
Rayalaseema University Confirms Convocation on June 21

DC Correspondent
3 May 2024 8:31 PM GMT
Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. Sudhir Prem Kumar. (Screengrab from RU Official Page)

Kurnool: Rayalaseema University (RU) is gearing up for its fourth convocation ceremony, confirmed Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. Sudhir Prem Kumar. The date has been finalised for June 21, following official confirmation received from Raj Bhavan.

"The convocation announcement was made last year on September 4," Prof. Kumar said. "With confirmation received, preparations for the graduation ceremony will now proceed as planned."

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News Rayalaseema University RU 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
