RSS to pass resolution on Bangladesh during three-day meet

Bengaluru: The All India Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the RSS, will hold a three-day meeting in Bengaluru from March 21 to 23, the outfit's national publicity-incharge Sunil Ambekar said on Wednesday.

During these three-days, the executive committee will pass resolutions on Bangladesh and the RSS centenary celebrations will be passed, he told reporters.

The presidents and general secretaries of 32 organisations affiliated to RSS will also take part in the event, including BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and general secretary B L Santhosh, Ambekar said.

"From March 21 to 23, the executive committee members of the All India Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS will meet here. This event is happening in Bengaluru after four years."

He further said the RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will present a detailed synopsis of works done by the RSS and its future roadmap. The regional heads will also present their works, programmes, role and future plans, which will be reviewed.

"The prevailing situation in Bangladesh and the role of RSS will be discussed in the executive committee meeting and once approved, it will be presented before the core committee," Ambekar said.

Regarding the centenary year celebration of RSS, he said, on Vijayadashami this year, the Sangh will complete its 100 years.

"This is the centenary year of the RSS. It was started in Nagpur in 1925 and it has now spread across the country. The expansion of the RSS Shakha and its goals will be discussed in these three days," the RSS leader said.

"The RSS has decided to celebrate the Centenary year from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026. A resolution will be passed on the centenary year celebrations, which will be made public."

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary of the outfit Dattatreya Hosabale, top RSS functionaries Krishna Gopal, Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ram Dutt, Alok Kumar, Atul Limaye will also be present.

"Heads of 32 organisations associated with RSS including Rashtriya Mazdoor Sangh's Hiranmay Pandya and B Surendran; Rashtriya Sevika Samiti's Shantakka, BJP National President J P Nadda and general secretary B L Santhosh; ABVP's Raj Sharan Shahi and Ashish Chauhan; VHP's Alok Kumar and Milind Parande; and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram's Satyendra Singh and Yogesh Bapat will participate in the event," Ambekar said.