RSS Pushes for 3-Child Policy

New Delhi: As India surpassed China's population and is projected to be the most populous country in the world by the end of this year, RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday yet again pushed for a “three-child policy”. Speaking after inaugurating an ashram in Mathura, the RSS chief claimed that "doctors recommend three children for sound family health”. The RSS boss tried to justify his three-child policy by saying childhood interactions help individuals develop social skills and the ability to adjust within a group. “Countries with low birth rates have actively sought to increase their population above three,” he said. The RSS chief went on to claim that population studies warned that a fertility rate below three “poses long-term risks”

For Bhagwat, ä humanitarian approach needs families to aim for three children rather than two. Bhagwat maintained that population studies warn that a fertility rate below three poses long-term risks.

Last year the RSS mouthpiece Organiser quoted its supremo's calculation and logic for having three children. “Our country's population recommends 2.1 children, on average. But when one has children, then they don't have 0.1 children. In maths, 2.1 is 2, but with the birth of children after 2 it is 3, which is why 2.1 means 3. Every citizen should see that there should be three children in his/her family.” The RSS mouthpiece claimed that the RSS chief's observation came after a UN report on the state of the world's population warned that “India's birth rate has declined to 1.9 less than the aim of maintaining 2.1”.

The RSS chief also raised concerns over illegal immigration into India, asking people to keep a close watch to identify intruders and report them to the authorities. Calling for an end to forced religious conversions, Bhagwat said: "The government may legislate, but society must stop this on its own. Many who converted to other religions are descendants of Hindus and may wish to return. Those willing should be welcomed back.”

The RSS chief claimed that unlike the United States and China, India was more accommodating of others' viewpoints. “The US may come around and say that our economic model is the best, and everyone should follow it. China may say our model is best suited for everyone. However, India's approach is not about imposing on others; it believes everyone's viewpoint is correct. It is about living according to dharma, truth and cultural pride. The world may be aggressive, but our model emphasises ethical conduct, which the global community can learn from," he said.