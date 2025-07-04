RSS Plans Year-Long Centenary Fete

New Delhi: Unfazed by the criticism and hateful remarks against the Sangh, mainly by the political opponents of the ruling BJP, the RSS on Thursday said the "ever-growing people's support for its positive issues and social work shows what people think about the organisation".

The RSS prachar pramukh Sunil Ambekar, while briefing the media on the eve of the commencement of the Akhil Bhartiya Pracharak Baithak, downplayed the criticism that it does not have many representatives from the Dalits and OBCs, saying the Sangh does not work like a political party. It is a social organisation and works with every section of the society through its workers at the grassroots level in an "organic manner".

On the ongoing controversy regarding RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's recent remarks on the words "secularism" and "socialism" in the Preamble, Mr Ambekar said that his remarks should be debated in the context of what he said about things that happened during the Emergency, including the changes made in the Constitution and the Preamble.

Briefing about the three-day-long meet at the RSS Delhi headquarters from Friday, Mr Ambekar said apart from reviewing works done by RSS affiliates, the meet will also finalise programmes for the centenary celebrations, which will be the main focus of the meeting. The annual meet generally focuses on reviewing and deliberating on organisational works.

The RSS will also be organising various outreach campaigns, including the "gruh sampark" and "samajik sadbhav baithaks", to mark its centenary.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be attending special interactive sessions with representatives from various sections of the society in four cities — Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

"The shatabdi varsh of the Sangh will begin with the celebration of Vijaya Dashami on October 2. The centenary year celebrations will go on for an entire year. From every shakha to mandal, events will be organised to send the Sangh's message," said Mr Ambekar.

There will also be a special outreach programme to connect with the youth, the section which is joining in the largest number with the RSS, especially after 2014.

The meet will also finalise the schedule of Mr Bhagwat's yearlong "pravas", including for the centenary celebrations. Other than senior RSS leaders, representatives of the Sangh affiliates will attend the meet, which will also review the works done by them.

As part of the centenary year celebrations, the RSS volunteers will be organising events and participating in outreach campaigns. The volunteers will reach out to every household with the works done by the Sangh during the gruh sampark abhiyan.

The RSS will also be holding nationwide meetings in every district with prominent people on social harmony. Another outreach campaign, "Hindu Sammelan", where prominent people from the society will discuss issues like Hindutva, national interest and Bharat's mission towards development.