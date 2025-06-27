RSS Mask Comes Off, It Wants 'Manusmriti', Not Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the mask of the RSS has come off again as it wants "Manusmriti" and not the Constitution, after the general secretary of the organisation, Dattatreya Hosabale, sought a review of the words "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble to the Constitution.

"The mask of RSS has come off again. The Constitution irks them because it speaks of equality, secularism and justice," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.