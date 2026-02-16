RSS Leaders Involved in Money Laundering, Alleges Minister

Bengaluru: A strong critic of Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS), Minister of Information and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge vowed to get Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) registered and assured “A day will come when RSS will be a registered body despite its claim to be an organization of individuals.”

He stated RSS has a network of as many as 2,500 including in the United States of America, England among other countries and takes money (donations) and Kharge went on to allege “These (RSS) people are into money laundering.” He questioned “Where do they get so much money (donations)?”

At a book release function in Bengaluru on Sunday, Kharge said “It is my promise to get RSS registered” and exuded confidence “They (RSS) will register. I will get it done until we believe in law and the Constitution.”

In order to get RSS registered, Kharge stated “All it needs is political will and one has to be legally correct. If these two things are there then we can bend any organization let it be RSS, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or any other organisations.”

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy stated “Many a times, RSS leaders have clarified on the topic” and the MLC stated “During British regime over the country there were no registrations. RSS is an individuals’ organization and individuals’ organisations need not register.”

Over Priyank Kharge’s vow to get RSS registered, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Food and Civil Supplies Pralhad Joshi stated “Making sweeping allegations such as money laundering without presenting evidence is irresponsible and deeply disrespectful to millions of volunteers committed to disciplined nation-building and public service.”

He questioned “If there were even an ounce of illegality in its (RSS) functioning, why did successive governments including those led by Priyank Kharge’s own party-the Congress party, failed to take action?”