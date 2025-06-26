RSS, BJP Differences Delay Nadda Successor Selection

New Delhi: The search for a successor to BJP president J.P. Nadda -- delayed due to differences between the BJP and RSS over the choice of candidate -- is expected to be resolved ahead of the coming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Further complicating the process has been an internal debate within the party and the Sangh over whether the next president should be from the OBC or the general category. With RSS supreme Mohan Bhagwat scheduled to arrive in the national capital on June 28, top leaders of both Sangh and BJP are expected to meet in an effort to resolve the differences and finalise the candidate. The issue is likely to be settled before the RSS’ annual national-level Prant Pracharak meeting from July 4 to 6.

Sources revealed that among the names favoured by the RSS for the post of BJP president were Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as well as former BJP general secretary (organisation) Sanjay Joshi -- figures seen as having strong organisational roots and longstanding ties with the Sangh. On the other hand, the BJP leadership is said to have proposed names such as Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav, along with Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha -- leaders perceived as more closely aligned with the party's current political strategy.

However, some BJP leaders reportedly expressed reservations about the RSS-backed choices, indicating a “divergence in priorities” between the two sides. The Sangh, which is in favour of a BJP president with an “independent mind and strong grassroots connect”, had also reportedly approached a senior Union minister holding a key portfolio. This minister is said to have declined the offer, citing his age. However, if the Sangh and BJP ultimately to go with a candidate from the general category, names like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav -- who belong to the OBC category -- will be out of the running, potentially paving the way for a dark horse to emerge.

While the process to appoint a new BJP president has finally gained momentum, a parallel development has reportedly emerged, with calls for the removal of BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh. While a section of BJP leaders has been pushing for his ouster, a powerful faction within the Sangh, which includes senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale, is said to be backing him.