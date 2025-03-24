New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar held a closed-door meeting with Leader of the House J.P. Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on judicial accountability following allegations related to cash recovered from the residence of a High Court judge. The trio agreed to await the findings of the Chief Justice of India’s in-house inquiry panel before further action.

During the meeting, Dhankhar lauded Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for his “impactful and transparent” actions in launching an investigation into the discovery of four to five semi-burnt sacks of currency at Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma’s residence after a fire incident on March 14. He noted that the Chief Justice had made all relevant material public, a move unprecedented in judicial history.

Reflecting on the long-debated issue of judicial appointments under the now-quashed National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act, Dhankhar indicated that a structured discussion with Rajya Sabha floor leaders would be convened soon. “The steps taken by Chief Justice Khanna are significant. It is in our collective interest to await the outcome of his inquiry, which will guide our next steps,” he said.

Dhankhar expressed gratitude to both Nadda and Kharge for their deep understanding and commitment to upholding the integrity of India's institutions. He confirmed plans to schedule further discussions with floor leaders of various parties in the Council of States, ensuring all views on judicial accountability and the legacy of the NJAC Act are heard.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of Parliament’s top leadership to address issues that have troubled both the judiciary and legislative bodies, aiming to restore public trust in these institutions.