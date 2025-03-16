 Top
Rs 88 Crore Methamphetamine Seized, 4 Drug Cartel Members Arrested

PTI
16 March 2025 12:24 PM IST

The major drug haul occurred in Imphal and Guwahati zones, with the Union Home Minister emphasizing the government's ongoing crackdown on drugs

Four members of an international drug cartel were arrested as authorities seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore in a joint operation.

New Delhi: A massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore was seized and four members of an international drug cartel were arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.Shah also said the drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach towards investigation and asserted that the Narendra Modi government's crackdown on drugs will continue.

"No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi govt's march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones," he wrote on X. The home minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Narcotics Control Bureau for the success.

