Rs 5 Crore Bank Heist in Odisha; Armed Robbers Flee with Gold, Cash

Bhubaneswar: In a daring daylight robbery, armed miscreants looted gold ornaments worth more than Rs 5 crore and cash of around Rs 5 lakh from a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Barbil town of Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Monday, triggering panic in the area.



According to preliminary reports, at least six armed men arrived at the bank on five motorcycles and entered the premises posing as customers. Moments later, they pulled out firearms, held bank staff at gunpoint, and swiftly carried out the heist. The entire operation reportedly lasted only a few minutes.

The assailants escaped with a large quantity of gold jewellery and cash stored inside the bank before fleeing on their motorcycles. Following the incident, bank operations were suspended, and tension prevailed in the locality.

Barbil police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched a detailed investigation. Security has been tightened in and around the area, and police are scanning CCTV footage and other technical evidence to identify and trace the accused.

Police and bank officials have so far declined to comment on the incident.



