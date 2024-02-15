Rs 300 cr Bonds Sold For Polls

Hyderabad: Hyderabad had topped the sale of electoral bonds just before the Assembly elections at Rs 300 crore. The bonds were sold at the SBI main branch at Bank Street, Koti.



The bonds were allegedly purchased y individuals, corporates and businessmen in favour of different political parties. According to the latest available data, the BRS had received Rs 141.50 crore in 2018-19, Rs 89.15 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 153 crore in 2021-22.

The TD secured Rs 27.50 crore, Rs 81.60 crore, Rs 3.5 crore respectively, and Rs 34 crore in 2022-23. The YSRC was donated Rs 99.84 crore in 2018-19, Rs 74.35 crore in 2019-20, Rs 96.25 crore in 2020-21, Rs 60 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 52 crore in 2022-23.



