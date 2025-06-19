Rs 25 Crore Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport; 3 Arrested

Mumbai: Hydroponic weed worth Rs 24.66 crore smuggled from Thailand was seized at the Mumbai international airport and three persons, including two passengers, were arrested in this connection, Customs officials said on Thursday. The arrested included a man, who was acting as a receiver and waiting outside the airport to collect the drug consignment, an official said.

Based on specific information, officials of the Mumbai Customs (Zone III) intercepted two passengers when they landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok on Wednesday, he said. After a search of their baggage, the officials recovered hydroponic weed concealed in vacuum-sealed packages. A total of 24.96 kgs of hydroponic weed was seized and the value of the contraband was estimated to be Rs 24.66 crore in the illicit market, the official informed.

During the duo's interrogation, it came to light that there was a third person, who was waiting outside the airport to collect the consignment. He, too, was apprehended later, the official said. Subsequently, all three were placed under arrest and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, he said. Investigations in the case suggested the involvement of an international drug syndicate in the smuggling, he said. Hydroponic weed is a potent, high-grade form of cannabis cultivated using advanced soilless techniques.