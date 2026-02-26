Rs 225 Crore Worth Hashish Oil, Ganja Seized in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major anti-narcotics breakthrough, police in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday seized hashish oil and ganja valued at nearly Rs 225 crore during an intensified crackdown under Operation Green Clean.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a special team led by Superintendent of Police Rohit Verma raided a makeshift manufacturing unit operating inside dense forest near the Jalaput Reservoir along the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border.

During the operation, police recovered more than 1,800 litres of hashish oil—a highly concentrated narcotic derived from cannabis—with an estimated market value of around Rs 220 crore. Additionally, over 1,100 kg of ganja worth nearly Rs 5 crore was seized.

Officials said equipment used in the production of hashish oil was found at the site, pointing to a well-organised processing unit concealed deep inside the forest under Padua police limits.

In a related development, police in Nandapur seized 1,143 kg of ganja being smuggled in two pickup vans and arrested four persons. Two of the accused are residents of Semiliguda in Koraput district, while the remaining two hail from Haryana.

Police said the masterminds behind the illegal operation managed to flee, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.

Investigators believe traffickers are increasingly converting ganja into hashish oil, as the processed form allows easier transportation in smaller quantities while fetching significantly higher returns in illegal markets.

Police officials reiterated their commitment to intensifying anti-drug operations to dismantle inter-state narcotics networks and curb illegal production and smuggling in the region.

“Police secured this significant success today with the seizure of approximately 1,800 litres of hashish oil and more than 10 quintals of ganja. The Koraput Superintendent of Police is personally supervising the operation, and raids are still continuing. We expect further progress and will share more details as they emerge,” said South Western Range DIG Kanwar Vishal Singh.