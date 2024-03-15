Hyderabad: 1216,06,70,000 - That figure was the windfall enjoyed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi which received this huge sum in the form of electoral bonds between April 2019 and November 2023.

The BRS, which was in power for two terms, starting from 2014, received the highest one month amount of Rs.412,09,70,000 in April 2022 in the form of the electoral bonds.

The second highest amount of Rs.361,38,00,000 was received in July 2023 just when talk of the next Assembly elections later that year began gathering momentum. Closer to the polls that were held at the end of November 2023, the BRS received Rs 72,49,00,000 in October, followed by Rs.13,50,00,000 in November.

After the party lost the elections, there were no further electoral bonds in favour of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

MONTH WISE BONDS FOR BRS

YEAR MONTH AMOUNT

2019 April 1,05,00,000

2019 May 13,40,28,000

2021 Oct. 152,00,00,000

2022 April 412,09,70,000

2022 July 61,00,00,000

2022 Oct. 55,00,00,000

2023 Jan. 5,00,000

2023 April 81,10,00,000

2023 July 361,38,00,000

2023 Oct. 72,49,00,000

2023 Nov. 13,50,00,000